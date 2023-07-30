A map showing where some of the customers at Zinks Town have come from, including the Czech Republic. The business offers a succulent bar where you create a spiritual piece of art with a succulent plant.
Hillary Zinks owns and operates Zinks Town in Albuquerque. The business offers a succulent bar where you create a spiritual piece of art with a succulent plant.
Julianne Sisneros, from Albuquerque, creates a piece of art with a succulent plant at Zinks Town in Albuquerque, Wednesday.
A pair of fake women’s boots turned into a pot for succulents at Zinks Town in Albuquerque.
Jasmine Sisneros, left, and her niece Julianne Sisneros, from Albuquerque, create pieces of art with a succulent plant at Zinks Town in Albuquerque, Wednesday.
Dried flowers used to add to potted succulents at Zinks Town in Albuquerque. The business offers a succulent bar where you create a spiritual piece of art with a succulent plant.
The hardest decision for most customers at Zinks Town is which pot to choose. A medusa head? A miniature bathtub? Or a small, round pot whose mint color could coordinate with a plant?
Before choosing a pot, customers pick a succulent, something with overflowing bubble-shaped leaves, a tall twisting cactus, or even a tiny succulent with violet tinged leaves. After pot selection, the customers settle in at tables covered in a layer of faux grass. A pink-aproned employee plays a singing bowl or hits a note on a steel-tongued drum to start the magic. Then for the thing that makes the succulent bar more than a plant nursery — the magic — customers make a wish or manifestation that can grow with the plant they pot.