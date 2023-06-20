Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his shot on the 14th tee, watched by the gallery during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England, on June 9, 2022.
Almost two years ago, LIV Golf was founded, offering an alternative to the traditional PGA Tour. This new Saudi Arabia-backed professional golf league paid some of the biggest PGA golf stars millions of dollars to defect from the PGA to the new league. It also rounded out its player corps by paying big bucks to golfers who were past their prime or who had limited success on the PGA tour. Unlike PGA tournaments, LIV events are only 54 holes long, as opposed to 72, and there is no cut, meaning that every golfer who plays wins at least some money. Many golfers who defected to LIV did so for purely financial reasons, to either pad their already hard-won PGA winnings or to make money that they had not made on the PGA Tour. Former PGA Tour star Greg Norman became LIV’s advocate and lightning rod for the new league. Upon formation and during its short life, LIV Golf has been strongly lambasted due to the Saudi money that is financing the tour and picking off PGA golfers, thus creating a rift with the PGA. LIV is accused of being a blatant attempt by Saudi Arabia to whitewash its horrid human rights record, which includes the murder by Saudi agents of outspoken journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2018. LIV golfers have been accused of taking blood money for their services and of undermining the very traditional PGA Tour. Stars such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were reportedly offered in the neighborhood of $100 million to defect to LIV. These stars refused and have been some of the loudest critics of LIV’s intentions.
The LIV and anti-LIV factions have been battling for the past two years, and LIV golfers have been excluded from PGA Tour events. PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan has been steadfast in his opposition to LIV. Both sides have brought multi-million-dollar lawsuits against each other, and general acrimony exists.