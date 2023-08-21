Dear J.T. & Dale: My co-worker and I have been on the same team for four years. We work really well together. However, lately I've noticed her attitude has changed toward me. She isn't as kind or laid-back as she was before. I can't think of anything I've done to upset her. I even asked if everything was OK, and she said it was fine. How do I tell her that I don't like how the relationship has changed without offending her? — Simone
J.T.: I think you've answered your own question. I would set up a meeting and say, "Look I don't want to offend you, but I'm concerned because I feel like our relationship has changed and I really miss the relationship that we had. Is there something that I did or something we can discuss to make things feel more like they used to be? Share with her that it's very hard for you to have this conversation, but you care so much about the relationship that it's worth asking. Perhaps she's just waiting for you to offer the chance to open up about what's really wrong. That said, be ready: You might not like what you hear; so take it all in, and give yourself some time to process it before you respond. Hopefully, you can work things out!
