Dear J.T. & Dale: I used to get a lot of recruiters reaching out to me on LinkedIn, but now it seems like none of them are. I’m not sure what I’m doing wrong. Are there any tips you can provide to help get more eyeballs on my profile? — Shane
J.T.: With over 900 million users, LinkedIn is now the number one platform for recruiters to search for candidates. However, that also means you have a lot more competition. It’s likely that your profile is no longer showing up in the top 50 search results. LinkedIn has an algorithm much like the internet search engines. You need to know how to utilize the algorithm in order for recruiters to find you. Recruiters search on keywords. Specifically, they search on words associated with the skills that they were told to look for in a candidate. So you want to make sure that you have keywords optimized as much as possible. And that leads to one important tip: Your headline is the most important real estate on your LinkedIn profile because the algorithm looks at those words to match to keyword searches. A lot of people make the mistake of putting in headlines that don’t have any keywords tied to their type of work. My advice is to pick five to six of the key skill sets you most want to use in your next job and put those in your headline with little line dividers between each one. This will improve the chances!
Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten’s latest book is “Experiments Never Fail: A Guide for the Bored, Unappreciated and Underpaid.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.