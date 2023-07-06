From left, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., White House Senior Adviser Mitch Landrieu and U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., address the media at the Uptown Transit Center on Thursday.
A rendering of a new transit center is displayed near the existing Uptown Transit Center during a news conference in Albuquerque on Thursday.
An expanded transit center and at least 400 apartments are coming to Uptown, with $25 million in federal funding. Half of the apartments will be affordable housing and the other half will be at market rate.
The project is designed to make it easier for people to get to Uptown and to live in the area, by adding more housing and expanding the Uptown Transit Center. The transit station is the end of the line for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit 766 route, one of the most frequent bus services offered in the city, said Transit Director Leslie Keener.