I was reading the news when I got the call. A good friend of mine, and a close confidant of Bill Richardson, told me that he had passed. Immediately, I started receiving calls from reporters wanting me to share memories I had of New Mexico’s former governor, ambassador to the United Nations, and former Energy secretary. I have a lot of memories of him. We had known each other since I began my career, more than 30 years ago. I met him when he was a newly-elected congressman in the newly-established Congressional District 3 in northern New Mexico. At that time, I didn’t know that our careers would intersect, and we would work on various projects during the next few decades.

My first real interaction with Richardson was when then-Gov. Bruce King sent me to Mexico City to establish and run New Mexico’s first foreign commercial/tourism office. When Gov. King led a delegation to Mexico City to cut the ribbon on my office and to meet with Mexican officials about establishing the Santa Teresa-San Jeronimo Port of Entry, Richardson was part of the group. We had high-level meetings with officials such as Jaime Serra Puche, Luis Donaldo Colosio, and Mexican President Carlos Salinas. At every meeting, the Mexican officials knew Richardson and treated him like a long-time friend. Having spent his formative years in Mexico City, the son of an American banker and a Mexican mother, this is exactly what he was to them.

Jerry Pacheco is the executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a nonprofit trade counseling program of the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers Network. He can be reached at 575-589-2200 or at jerry@nmiba.com.

