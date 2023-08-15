On Aug. 1, Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. credit rating, citing an expected increase in government debt over the next three years and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades.
Along with Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, Fitch Ratings is one of the three major international credit rating agencies. Recently, Fitch downgraded the credit rating for the United States government one level from AAA to AA+. The rating system rates the ability of a borrower to pay back debt against the possibility of default. The company cited rising government debt at local, state, and federal levels. It also believes that the U.S. will enter a mild recession in the near future. More chillingly, it also justified its action due to what it termed “a steady deterioration in standards of government.” This is only the second time in U.S. history that the nation’s debt rating has been degraded, the last being in 2011, when Standard & Poor’s lowered the country’s AAA rating because of the standoff over the federal government’s spending limit.
Fitch’s move is much like what happens to a person’s credit score when they constantly make payments late or pile up too much personal debt. This can result in limited access to credit, being refused credit on higher dollar purchases, such as a house or car, and/or paying higher interest rates on lines of credit or loans. However, unlike a person’s credit rating, Fitch’s action can affect the entire country.
Jerry Pacheco is the executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a nonprofit trade counseling program of the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers Network. He can be reached at 575-589-2200 or at jerry@nmiba.com.