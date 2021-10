What you need to vote in this NM Election

Key Dates

Oct. 5: Clerks begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them. Absentee voting begins – mail or hand-deliver your completed absentee ballot. In-person absentee and Same Day Registration (SDR) at Clerk’s Annex begins (M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oct. 16-30: Early Voting and SDR expand, Monday to Saturday, most locations open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For ballot drop box locations click here

Oct. 28: Deadline for Absentee Applications to be received. Applications received after the 28th will be rejected, even if it is postmarked on the 28th.

Oct. 29: Last day county clerks can mail absentee ballots to voters who request them.

Nov. 2: Election Day 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee Ballots are due in the clerk’s office no later than 7 p.m.