Notice more than the fish at Tingley Beach: 6 art installations to see By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Staff Writer Aug 23, 2023

As the weather cools, a walk through the Bosque sounds more appealing. As you walk, keep an eye out for these art installations along Tingley Beach.

6 art installations to see at Tingley Beach

Tingley Art Fence
LOCATION: 1800 Tingley SW
ARTIST: Susan Wink
YEAR BUILT: 2005

Fish Globe
The shapes of the steel fish in Fish Globe are based on a variety of trout native to the area. This variety of trout gathers in "schools," an unusual characteristic for most trout species. There are 600 fish in the giant globe, located near the water pond used for fishing at Tingley Beach.
LOCATION: Tingley Beach Aquatic Park
ARTIST: Colette Hosmer
YEAR BUILT: 2007

Clyde and Carrie Tingley
LOCATION: Tingley Beach Aquatic Park
ARTIST: Betty Sabo
YEAR BUILT: 2000

Gar Bender
LOCATION: 2600 Central SW
ARTIST: Joe Barrington
YEAR BUILT: 1996

Corazon
LOCATION: Tingley Beach Aquatic Park
ARTIST: Patrick Simpson
YEAR BUILT: 2007

From the Fifth Tree Puzzle, El Bosque de Los Sueños Collection
LOCATION: Tingley Beach Aquatic Park
ARTIST: Ed Haddaway
YEAR BUILT: 2007