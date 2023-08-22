ABQ bookstores still in business, and local bookstores that have shuttered By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Staff Writer Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Aug 22, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Albuquerque has had to bid a sad farewell to Menaul Book Exchange, but thankfully, there are other options for local bookworms. Open local bookstores in New Mexico Page 1 Bookstore Updated 3 hrs ago Page 1 Bookstore at the Mountain Run Shopping Center is seeing increased business over the last few years despite the rise in online shopping, according to co-owner Steve Stout. LOCATION: 5850 Eubank NE, (505)294-2026HOURS: 10 A.M.-5 P.M. Organic Books Mystery writer Steve Brewer ands wife Kelly Brewer, former journalist, with stacks of books for their soon-to-be "Organic Books" bookstore in Nob Hill Business Center.LOCATION: 111 Carlisle SE, 505-553-3823HOURS: 11 a.m. 6 p.m. Daily Under Charlie's Covers Under Charlie's Covers, a used bookstore, recently opened in Bernalillo. It offers a variety of used fiction and nonfiction for half the cover price. It also offers collectible and out-of-print books.LOCATION: 160 S Camino Del Pueblo, 505-404-2097HOURS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday University of New Mexico bookstore Matthew Justus age 22, who is majoring in chemical engineering and applied math, shops for text books at the UNM Bookstore.LOCATION:2301 Central NE, 505-277-5451HOURS:9a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; occasional spcial hours can be found on the website. Collected Works Book Store Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, center, signs books and has his picture taken with Fina Perez, left, and Rem Gallegos, from San Francisco, during a book signing at Collected Works Bookstore, in Santa Fe. Richardson's book is titled "How to Sweet Talk a Shark". LOCATION: 202 Galisteo St, Santa Fe, 505-988-4226HOURS: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. LOCATION: 202 Galisteo St, Santa Fe, 505-988-4226HOURS: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Eddie Moore / Albuquerque Journal Books on the Bosque Updated 2 hrs ago Deborah Condit, owner of Books on the Bosque, sits in the new West Side bookstore. LOCATION: 6261 Riverside Plaza NW, 505-525-9114HOURS: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Courtesy of Books on the Bosque Title Wave Books Updated 1 hr ago Title Wave Books has been woman-owned since 1994. The shop offers a wide varity of fiction ranging from Manga and young adult fantasies to relgion, history and biographies. Title Wave Books Title Wave Books has been woman-owned since 1994. The shop offers a wide varity of fiction ranging from Manga and young adult fantasies to relgion, history and biographies. Title Wave accept trade-ins of clean books in good condition for 25% of resale value in trade credit or 10% in cash.LOCATION:2318 Wisconsin NE, 505-294-9495HOURS: Closed Sunday and Monday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday Don's Paperback Book Exchange In operations since the 1970s, Don's Paperback Book Exchange has vintage books, magazines and comics. LOCATION: 1013 San Mateo Blvd SEHOURS: Closed Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday Closed but not forgotten local bookstores in New Mexico Full Circle Books The staff at Full Circle Books Anne Frost, Helene Vann, Elli Elderbroom and Alice Trabaudo will soon be closing the doors of the bookstore that has been in business for 25 years. Full Circle Books John Randall, owner Salt of the Earth Bookstore John Randall, owner of closed Salt of the Earth Bookstore. Salt of the Earth Books Book Stop bookstore Book Stop bookstore All Indian Nations Bookstore Victor Garcia, owner of All Indian Nations Bookstore, stocks the shelves. The new bookstore carries books about and by American Indians. Bird Song Used Books Asa Mullins, left, and Martha Dow, previous owners of Bird Song Used Books 1997 Bird Song Books and Beans Books and Beans owner, Scott Free hangs out, Tuesday afternoon at his new bookstore in downtown Albuquerque. Aprl 30, 2002. Books and Beans Reader's Bookstore Champion holds a sign for his used bookstore, which he said will open its doors on the Jan. 15, 2009 Bound To Be Read Rod MacDonald, of Dallas, flips through a book at Bound To Be Read bookstore on Menaul Wednesday afternoon, April 27, 2005. MacDonald, who had just arrived in town to visit family, said he heard that the store would be closing. Bound To Be Read A store closing sign announces the closing of Bound to be Read and discounts at the store, June 22, 2005. Bound To Be Read Joshua Fenton, 13, looks at some of the books that are still on the shelf at Bound to be Read, an Albuquerque bookstore that recently announced its plans to close, June 12, 2005. Bound to be Read Books still remain on the shelf at Bound to be Read, an Albuquerque bookstore that recently announced its plans to close, June 12, 2005. Harvest Moon Books The interior of Harvest Moon Books, was located in the Nob Hill building once occupied by Disco Display House in Nob Hill. The shop closed earlier this year. Harvest Moon Books Lifestyle Turning the page: After almost 50 years in business, Menaul Book Exchange is shutting its doors BY OLLIE REED JR. / JOURNAL STAFF WRITER Local News One of ABQ's best-known independent bookstores has been sold By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer Local News ABQ bookselling community mourns 'patriarch' of the trade By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer Local News New Albuquerque book shop aims to draw 'next generation' of bibliophiles By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer 