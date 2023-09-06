The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced 12 new special shapes for the 51st annual festival. 

The pilots manning the balloons come from Brazil, the U.K., Belgium as well as throughout the U.S.

Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. 

