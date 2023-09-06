featured Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta announces new special shapes, plus special shapes from past fiestas By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Staff Writer Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Sep 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced 12 new special shapes for the 51st annual festival. The pilots manning the balloons come from Brazil, the U.K., Belgium as well as throughout the U.S. 12 new special shape balloons Source AIBF Source AIBF Source AIBF Source AIBF Source AIBF Source AIBF Source AIBF Source AIBF Source AIBF Source AIBF Source AIBF Source AIBF A few Special shape balloons from past Fiestas Thousands gather to witness vibrant and unique hot air balloons rise into the sky during the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque Journal News Over the decades, specially shaped balloons have grown into an audience favorite By ABQJournal News Staff We want to hear from you For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Albuquerque, New Mexico Special Shapes Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Follow Elizabeth Tucker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most clicked on Tuesday morning traffic update: Crash I-40 causes delays