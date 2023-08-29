A crash on westbound Interstate 40 near Wyoming NE is causing congestion as far back as Eubank Boulevard, according to our media partners at KKOB Radio.

The station also reported a crash on southbound I-25 near the Paseo del Norte exit causing heavy delays, and a crash on Bridge Boulevard and Old Coors SW is slowing traffic in all four directions.

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com

Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. 

Tags

Recommended for you