"Idols across America" will be hosting virtual auditions Monday for the seventh season of "American Idol" on ABC.

This is the fourth year "Idol Across America" is conducting virtual interviews for "American Idol," a new release said. 

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com

Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. 

Tags

Recommended for you