Celebrate International Cat Day by adopting: 34 cats in Albuquerque ready to take home By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Staff Writer Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Animal Welfare Department in Albuquerque currently has more than 200 hundred cats looking for a new family to love and care for them.In celebration of International Cat Day, here are 34 cats looking for forever homes. 34 cats available for adoption at AWD Charlie Updated 4 hrs ago Greg Updated 4 hrs ago Licorice Updated 4 hrs ago Nena Updated 4 hrs ago Alcatraz Updated 4 hrs ago Baseball Updated 4 hrs ago Bellatrix Updated 4 hrs ago Elizabeth Berlin Updated 4 hrs ago Boo Updated 4 hrs ago Brando Updated 4 hrs ago Cal Updated 4 hrs ago Catapult Updated 4 hrs ago Chewbacca Updated 4 hrs ago Darcy Updated 4 hrs ago Dr. Dracula Updated 4 hrs ago Fearless Updated 4 hrs ago Gert Updated 4 hrs ago Gram Updated 4 hrs ago Elizabeth Guinness Updated 4 hrs ago Jackson Updated 4 hrs ago Elizabeth Jag Updated 4 hrs ago Lion Updated 4 hrs ago Elizabeth Lookieloo Updated 4 hrs ago Madre Updated 4 hrs ago Mamma Updated 4 hrs ago Mewmew Updated 4 hrs ago Milky Way Updated 4 hrs ago Patches Updated 4 hrs ago Roxy Moxy Updated 4 hrs ago Skittles Updated 4 hrs ago Soccer Updated 4 hrs ago Sunshine Sally Updated 4 hrs ago Teddy Updated 4 hrs ago Elizabeth Vinnie Updated 4 hrs ago We want to hear from you For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cat Adoption Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department International Cat Day Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Follow Elizabeth Tucker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you