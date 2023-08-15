The U.S. Department of Energy has announced APTIM — a professional solutions firm based out of Louisiana — has been selected to deactivate, decommission and remove the Ion Beam Facility, a former nuclear testing site, from the Los Alamos National Laboratories.

This task involves the removal of hazardous materials, a news release stated.

