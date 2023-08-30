10 historical pictures from Los Alamos and Manhattan Project
Manhattan Project employees work on the Gadget in southern New Mexico.
Women work as operators during the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos.
A checkpoint to the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos.
The main gate at Los Alamos National Laboratory during the atomic bomb era.
A street scene in Los Alamos during the Manhattan Project.
Houses along Bathtub Row in Los Alamos were the only ones with bathtubs during the Manhattan Project.
Physicist and Navy commander Norris Bradbury, led assembly of the non-nuclear parts of the Trinity
The White House Millenium Council has earmarked $700,000 to save the last remnant buildings of the Manhattan Project to create the A-bomb. This factory for molding and machining high explosives was built at S Site in the early 1940s to withstand accidental explosions but today is falling apart.
Plutonium pits are cast at Los Alamos National Laboratory LANL in 2011 completed the manufacture of the 29th war-reserve-quality plutonium pit for the W88 warhead, as part of the U.S. Stockpile Stewardship Program. The W88 is the backbone of the nation's submarine deterrent force.
Officials from the National Parks Service, the Department of Energy and Los Alamos take a tour of the Oppenheimer House in Los Alamos, Tuesday June 2, 2015. This sculpture of the scientist and LANL director during the Manhattan Project is on the hearth.