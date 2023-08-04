According to a study from Casinos.com that looked at the birthrate vs. famous athletes coming from each state, New Mexico is the 6th state least likely produce a major league athlete.  

Data from their research showed that New Mexico had 10,696 males born, three NFL players, no NBA players and five MLB players for a total of eight athletes, or .75 athletes per 1,000 males born. 

