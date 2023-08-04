featured Study says New Mexicans not likely to become sports stars. But here are 11 NM athletes who prove it can be done By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Staff Writer Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Aug 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save According to a study from Casinos.com that looked at the birthrate vs. famous athletes coming from each state, New Mexico is the 6th state least likely produce a major league athlete. Data from their research showed that New Mexico had 10,696 males born, three NFL players, no NBA players and five MLB players for a total of eight athletes, or .75 athletes per 1,000 males born. 11 famous athletes with New Mexican roots Brian Urlacher Updated 5 hrs ago Linebacker for the Lobos and Chicago Bears Journal Archive Brian Urlacher Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Brian Urlacher Updated 5 hrs ago Cathy Carr Updated 5 hrs ago Carr represented the U.S. in the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany. Journal Archive Cathy Carr Updated 5 hrs ago April 27, 2012 Journal Archive Cathy Carr Updated 5 hrs ago July 26, 1992 Journal Archive Everett Bowman Updated 5 hrs ago July 07, 1936Bowman was an American rodeo cowboy competing from the 1920s through the 1940s. Journal Archive Everett Bowman Updated 5 hrs ago July 22, 1940 Journal Archive Everett Bowman Updated 5 hrs ago Dec. 1, 1957 Journal Archive Holly Holm Updated 5 hrs ago Jan. 2, 2022Holm is a mixed martial artist who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Journal Archive Holly Holm Updated 5 hrs ago Jan. 15, 2022 Journal Archive Holly Holm Updated 5 hrs ago Feb. 19, 2015 Journal Archive Holly Holm Updated 4 hrs ago Jan. 26, 2009 Journal Archive Johnny Tapia Updated 5 hrs ago June 7, 2020Professional Boxer Journal Archive Johnny Tapia Updated 4 hrs ago Journal Archive Johnny Tapia Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Johnny Tapia Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Mike Smith Updated 5 hrs ago May 23, 2005 Mike Smith was a horse jockey through the early 1990s. Journal Archive Mike Smith Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Nancy Lopez Updated 5 hrs ago Professional Golfer Journal Archive Nancy Lopez Golf Updated 5 hrs ago April 13, 2005 Nancy Lopez Golf Updated 5 hrs ago June 25, 2012 Journal Archive Nancy Lopez Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Ralph Kiner Updated 5 hrs ago Major League Baseball player for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians Journal Archive Ralph Kiner Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Ralph Kiner Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Trent Dimas Updated 5 hrs ago Olympic Gymnast Journal Archive Trent Dimas Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Unsers Updated 5 hrs ago The Unser family won the Indy 500 nine times Journal Archive Unsers Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Unsers Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Unsers Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Unsesr Updated 5 hrs ago Journal Archive Hall of Fame Updated 5 hrs ago New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame announced their latest crop of inductees including proctored from left to right: Scott Kiner representing his dad Ralph Kiner, Pete Shock, Vincente Arroyo (sitting), Trent Dimas and Ralph Neely. Roberto E. Rosales / Albuquerque Journal We want to hear from you For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Stars From Nm Mlb Nfl Race Car Golf Horse Racing Boxing Swimming Gymnastics Rodeo Mma Alex Bregman Brian Urlacher Unser Family Nancy Lopez Mike Smith Johnny Tapia Cathy Carr Trent Dimas Everett Bowman Holly Holm Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Follow Elizabeth Tucker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you