Albuquerque Police Department's Chief Harold Medina released a letter to Walgreens sharing tips and suggestions for how to keep stores fronts safer from crime, such as modifying the store's layout in the liquor departments, so patrons order items and an employee can fill the order — limiting access to alcohol — hiring level three security guards for the stores and immediately reporting theft to APD, according to a news release from the department. 

However, the suggestions have met with public criticism, many saying the chief is not doing his job or the department is blaming the victim for the thefts, though some Twitter users agree Walgreens could be doing more to protect its employees and inventory.

Walgreens Letter August 14, 2023 by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. 

