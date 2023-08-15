Albuquerque Police Department's Chief Harold Medina released a letter to Walgreens sharing tips and suggestions for how to keep stores fronts safer from crime, such as modifying the store's layout in the liquor departments, so patrons order items and an employee can fill the order — limiting access to alcohol — hiring level three security guards for the stores and immediately reporting theft to APD, according to a news release from the department.
However, the suggestions have met with public criticism, many saying the chief is not doing his job or the department is blaming the victim for the thefts, though some X, formerly Twitter, users agree Walgreens could be doing more to protect its employees and inventory.
10 tweets responding to Medina's letter to Walgreens
Joseph Pitluck Aguirre's tweetUpdated
Dear @ABQPoliceChief and @MayorKeller…— Joseph Pitluck Aguirre (@JosephPitluck) August 15, 2023
STOP blaming businesses for CRIME.
You say crime costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Did you know, businesses pay taxes too?
If you keep IGNORING businesses, eventually we will GO AWAY. 🤦🏽♂️#nmpol https://t.co/4m2C2mspTG
Sheriff Darren White's tweetUpdated
Chief Medina’s crime fighting plan: I’m send Walgreen’s a strongly worded letter.— 🇺🇸 Sheriff Darren White (Ret.) 🇮🇪 🇺🇦 (@darrenPwhite) August 9, 2023
The worst crime crisis in ABQ - all on his watch - and he blames everyone else. Embarrassing. https://t.co/xPIKji7BbW
Doug Peterson's tweetUpdated
The message from @ABQPoliceChief (the mouthpiece shill of @MayorKeller ) is loud & clear: Crime is the fault of the victim. Despite the millions of $s in R.E. & G.R. Taxes @Walgreens pays, this letter says 1. Hire guards with guns 2. Lock up your merchandise & 3. Stop calling us! pic.twitter.com/YfDebcJqMU— Douglas Peterson (@MrDougPeterson) August 15, 2023
chontheroad's tweetUpdated
@ABQPoliceChief @ABQPOLICE Just so we’re clear. You’re asking @Walgreens to step up security because of your absolute failure to protect and police the City? Your inability to combat crime and criminals is deplorable. You & @MayorKeller need to resign immediately. #crime #fail— chontheroad 🇺🇸 (@chontheroad) August 15, 2023
Mrs. Gen X's tweetUpdated
Weak men create havoc on society. Step down @ABQPoliceChief and for you @MayorKeller shame on you for letting Alb become a cesspool of violence. @GovMLG you are responsible for this nightmare. #nmleg #nmpol Last in good-First in everything bad. Last in everything good #NM https://t.co/OqTzxtHTl6— Mrs. Gen X (@MrsGenX2) August 9, 2023
Pet Peave's TweetUpdated
To Walgreens Ops Management:— Pet Peave (@PacWest_Peave) August 15, 2023
ABQ has made it clear that your presence and operation in ABQ is not valued or desired. Best option for Walgreens success is to close all stores within the ABQ city limits.
Thomas Grover's tweetUpdated
More surveillance cameras? More guards? More security? Is this the Albuquerque we want to live in?@darrenPwhite https://t.co/C9m55ljXOC— Thomas Grover 🇺🇸 (@ThomasRGrover) August 9, 2023
Robert S.'s tweetUpdated
i must be missing APD or the state going after Walgreens for potentially violating many liquor laws. I can think of one and can assume a few more. Maybe Walgreens needs its liquor license suspended until corrective action happens.— Robert S. (@southscanner) August 10, 2023
Carrionflower's tweetUpdated
Walgreens can well afford security, but their business model has always been to keep these stores under staffed, and have one min wage worker at the register.— Carrionflower (@Carrionflower1) August 9, 2023
Walgreens runs communities into the ground, promoting liquor. People protested when they opened, bad for neighborhoods
Sam's tweetUpdated
The fail to see the impact their dereliction of duty has on the average citizen. It’s not Walgreens job to keep me safe. I should be able to navigate the city without fear for my life.— Sam “I dont need a blue check to be legit” Jones (@1069TheRoot) August 15, 2023
Harold and Timmy are out of touch.