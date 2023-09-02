Albuquerque
Wine enthusiasts line up outside Balloon Fiesta Park to get into the Harvest Wine Festival Sept. 2, 2023
Wine enthusiasts participate in a painting class during the Harvest Wine Festival on Sept. 2, 2023 at Balloon Fiesta Park.
Bottles of sample wines are ready to be poured at the D.H. Lescombes booth during the Harvest Wine Festival on Sept. 2, 2023 at Balloon Fiesta Park.
Even Sais pours a watermelon sangria sample at Las Nueve Niñas Winery’s booth during the Harvest Wine Festival on Sept. 2, 2023 at Balloon Fiesta Park.
MaryAnn Decker, owner of Wicked Woman Creations, stands next to displays of art she and her mother made during the Harvest Wine Festival on Sept. 2, 2023 at Balloon Fiesta Park.
MaryAnn Decker, owner of Wicked Woman Creations explains her custom-made pottery to visitors during the Harvest Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park Sept. 2, 2023
A custom Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy" planter sits on display at the Wicked Women Creations booth during the Harvest Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park Sept. 2, 2023
Custom made pottery sits on display at the Wicked Women Creations booth during the Harvest Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesata Park Sept. 2, 2023
Ashley Chavez, owner of Ashluvleyy Creations, cashes out a customer at her booth during the Harvest Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park Sept. 2, 2023. Chavez started her business in 2020 during the shutdown.
Custom decorated water bottle stand on display at Ashluvleyy Creations' booth during the Harvest Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park Sept. 2, 2023
Wine enthusiast Richard poses for a picture with his wagon loaded with wine and wineglass in hand during the Harvest Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park Sept. 2, 2023
Wine enthusiasts sample different wines during the Harvest Wine Festival on Sept. 2, 2023 at Balloon Fiesta Park.
Wine enthusiasts take a break from sampling for a round of miniature golf on Sept. 2, 2023 during the Harvest Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park.
Wine enthusiasts Eric and Kelli Tidwell carry their wine glasses in convenient neck straps during the Harvest Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park Sept. 2, 2023
