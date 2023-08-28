Thisrestaurantoffers diner-style dining. Some people come to sit and enjoy a book with their meal. Thisrestaurantdonates a portion of its net proceeds to the Veterans Affairs Hospital. In addition to the traditional New Mexican flavors, the burrito options include corned beef, vegetarian, bean and papita. Thisrestaurantlets you travel across the border without leaving the city. The walls are brightly colored and are adorned with beautiful scenic paintings. The burritos range from a simple bean burrito to a desebrada burrito, which is brisket with sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. The Burrito Ladyis a hole in the wall you might miss if you're not looking carefully. Owner Consuelo Flores started a business selling tamales at Christmas. Eventually, Flores was asked if she could make burritos as well. Two months later she was selling enough burritos to quit working as a waitress at Garduño's and open the restaurant without taking out a business loan. Published August 28, 2023 - 10:17 a.m. Modified August 28, 2023 - 10:17 a.m. As featured on - 7 all-day breakfast burrito places in Albuquerque Which restaurant has the best breakfast burrito is up for debate, but here's a list of seven burrito spots around town worth adding to that conversation. collection_1a852a70-42c0-11ee-9be5-674a212ef099.html