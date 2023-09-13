Manuel Sanchez holds up a flag during a Second Amendment protest last fall in Albuquerque in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency public health order banning firearms in public spaces. Air Force combat veteran Joshua Garcia attends a Second Amendment protest in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent public health order, suspending conceal and open carry of firearms in public spaces throughout Bernalillo County, at Civic Plaza in Downtown Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. David Gordon, resident of Santa Fe, attends a Second Amendment protest in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent public health order, suspending conceal and open carry of firearms in public spaces throughout Bernalillo County, at Civic Plaza in Downtown Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Supporters gather outside the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters on Tuesday before a news conference announcing a plan to file a lawsuit opposing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order. A demonstrator holds up a gun during a Second Amendment rally at Civic Plaza in September. Ian, left, who did not want to give his last name, and Abel Chavez, right, listen to speakers during a Second Amendment protest in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent public health order, suspending conceal and open carry of firearms in public spaces throughout Bernalillo County, at Civic Plaza in Downtown Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Air Force combat veteran Joshua Garcia attends a demonstration in support of the Second Amendment at a recent rally in Downtown Albuquerque. People carry firearms while listening to speakers during a Second Amendment rally at Civic Plaza in Downtown Albuquerque on Tuesday in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent public health order. Published September 13, 2023 - 6:56 a.m. Modified October 27, 2023 - 8:00 p.m. collection_ea623412-5234-11ee-a8c0-b311a4a8e75f.html