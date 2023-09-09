Cruising through the fairgrounds: Refurbished classics, upgraded modern cars on display at NM State Fair By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Staff Writer Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9, 2023 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KOAT 7 hosted a car show at the New Mexico State Fair where car enthusiasts showed off their restored and customized classic or modern cars. Some cars were decorated with themes, others had popular cartoon characters like Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote or plushies related to their car's theme. KOAT 7's car show at the New Mexico State Fair Zita Schlautmann and her husband Peter Dunn pose next to their restored 1967 Volkswagen Beetle. Schlautmann restored the car over a span of five to 10 years and has been showing it for about 20 years. Every year the couple decorates the car in a different theme, this year they did a "Charlotte's Web" theme at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) Zita Schlautmann and her husband Peter Dunn restored their 1967 Volkswagen Beetle over a span of five to 10 years and have been showing it for about 20 years. Every year the couple decorates the car in a different theme, this year they did a "Charlotte's Web" theme at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) Sarah Love stands next to her restored 1978 Volkswagen van at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023. Love uses the van, dubbed the pink bus, as a distribution center providing food and essentials for those in need. (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) A restored 1955 Chrysler Crown Imperial stands on display at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) Karl Donnell, red hat, shows visitors his Dodge Challenger R/T+ with a shaker at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) A 1934 PE Plymouth Sedan stands on display at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) A 1973 Dodge Charger stands on display at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) A 1938 Dodge Business Coupe stands on display at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) Pete Newsted sits next to his restored 1970 Dodge Challenger at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023. Newsted bought the car at an auction seven years ago. His current project is a 1949 Studebaker pickup truck. (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) A 1935 Dodge KC Pickup stands on display at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) Joseph Guzzo stands next to his restored 1933 Dodge Pickup made up of entirely original parts — even the radio — at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023. Guzzo bought the car in 1982 and spent almost 10 years restoring it. A customized Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is wrapped with the cartoon character Shadow the Hedgehog from the popular game and cartoon series "Sonic the Hedgehog" at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) A customized Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat sports a custom engine block decorated with Shadow the Hedgehog from the popular game and cartoon series "Sonic the Hedgehog" at the New Mexico State Fair hosted at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal) Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news.