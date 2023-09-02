Larga Vista Garden, Anasazi Trails: George and Sharon Arthur built sustainability into the design of their custom home and landscaping. Roof rainwater flows inside buttress walls to seven diversion ponds that supplement irrigation. Rock mulching prevents erosion, and 47 plant species, mostly native, soften the spare hilltop acreage.
Shifting Moods & Views Garden, Tierra Madre: Joann and Scott MacKenzie’s landscaping emphasizes simplicity, dog friendliness, soothing water sounds, views of the Sandia Mountains, shaded backyard entertainment space and flagstone pathways.
Placitas Winery, Village of Placitas: Barb and Ty Belknap’s property, inhabited by Ancestral Puebloans, land grant Spaniards, farmers and winemakers, has a heritage of sustainability. The Las Huertas Creek acequia delivers water; fruit trees and vines used for winemaking are maintained close to the winery, and native plants and grasses cover the rest of the property.
Magnificent Mesa Garden, Ideal Acres: R. Rene Strong chose the solitude of a two-acre parcel near the end of the road in northeast Placitas, then refreshed existing gardens with drought-tolerant species. Thirsty vegetables are grown in raised beds, and a seven-zone drip system customizes irrigation schedules throughout.
Courtesy of S. Liakus
Courtesy of J. MacKenzie
Courtesy of Michael Stoy
Small Pleasures Garden, Sundance Mesa: P.K. and Dean Williams cool their small interior landscaping with colorful plants to attract pollinators, containers and water-wise gardening techniques.
Courtesy of P.K. Williams
