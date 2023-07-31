featured 8 previous presidential visits to New Mexico By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Staff Writer Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With Biden's planned visit to New Mexico coming up next week, let's take a look at eight previous presidents who also visited New Mexico, from the Journal archive. 8 presidents who visited New Mexico Roosevelt visit 1911 Updated 2 hrs ago Journal Archive Eisenhower visit, 1957 Updated 2 hrs ago Journal Archive Carter visit, 1979 Updated 2 hrs ago According to Carter's Presidential Daily Diary, he flies into Kirtland Air Force Base on Oct. 10 from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, where he is greeted by a delegation of state and Democratic Party leaders, as well as members of the press. Escorted by then-Gov. Bruce King and Albuquerque Mayor David Rusk, Carter addresses thousands gathered at the base, touching on the balance he wants to strike between environmental conservation and energy independence.In the evening, he meets with representatives of the National Association of Development Organizations, members of the Western Governors Policy Office and others, before heading to the Sheraton Old Town Inn at about 9:35 p.m.It's not the end of his night, however. The diary says Carter and his physician, Rear Adm. William M. Lukash, depart the hotel at about 9:50 p.m., heading to the University of New Mexico grounds for a short jog. Journal Archive Reagan visit, 1982 Updated 2 hrs ago Journal Archive Reagan visit Roswell, 1982 Updated 2 hrs ago President Reagan gives a speech to the Republican Party Rally in Roswell with Air Force One as a backdrop. Roswell Industial Air Center. Courtesy of Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Clinton visit, 1998 Updated 2 hrs ago Journal Archive Bush visit, 2003 Updated 2 hrs ago Journal Archive Obama visit, 2016 Updated 2 hrs ago Journal Archive President Obama visits Carlsbad Caverns Updated 2 hrs ago President Barack Obama and his family toured Carlsbad Caverns on Friday, June 17, 2016. Here, he fists bumps 10-year-old May London in the gift shop before leaving Carlsbad. Roberto E. Rosales Trump visit, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Journal Archive Trump visit, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago President Donald Trump rally in Rio Rancho, NM on Monday, September 16, 2019. (Roberto Rosales / Albuquerque Journal) We want to hear from you For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joe Biden Biden New Mexico Former President Presidential Visits New Mexico Reagan Carter Roosevelt Eisenhower Clinton Bush Obama Trump Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Follow Elizabeth Tucker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you