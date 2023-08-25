bless1.jpg

Antonio, left, played by Luke Ganalon and Ultima, played by Miriam Colon star in the film adaptation of "Bless Me, Ultima."

 Courtesy of Arenas Entertainment

Eleven years after its theatrical release, “Bless Me, Ultima” is once again on the screen.

Beginning on Friday, Aug. 25, the New Mexico made film is streaming on Hulu – making it more accessible.

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com

Tags

Sign up now for free daily email newsletter

Recommended for you