When Ruth Schultz moved to Albuquerque from Louisiana with her husband Sidney, it was with considerable trepidation.

“She said she was a reluctant transplant, and she didn’t unpack for a year,” said Henrietta Lidchi, executive director of Santa Fe’s Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian. Then she discovered Native American art.

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you