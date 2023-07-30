Clockwise from top: Gold butterfly with Tyrone turquoise wings and coral body, Yazzie Johnson (Navajo) and Gail Bird (Santo Domingo Pueblo/Laguna Pueblo), 2006; Gold and brown beadwork butterfly, Teri Greeves (Kiowa), 2006; Silver pin with turquoise, Perry Shorty (Navajo), 2001; Cicada of Kingman (wings) and Blue Gem (body) turquoise with coral eyes, Liz Wallace (Navajo/Maidu/Washo), 2003; Inlaid butterfly pin with wings of spiny oyster, turquoise and jet, attributed to Leo Poblano (1905-1959) (Zuni Pueblo), c. 1940s; Butterfly with Australian rhyolite wings, Lone Mountain turquoise eyes and Blue Gem turquoise body, Liz Wallace (Navajo/Maidu/Washo), 2006.
Clockwise from top right: Silver stamped bracelet with 14k gold appliqué diamonds, Jennifer Curtis (Navajo), 2008; Overlay inlay silver bracelet with prominent image of a bear, Preston Monongye (Mission/Mexican) and Lee Yazzie (Navajo), early 1970s; Silver and turquoise bracelet, “In Beauty it has Become,” Darryl Dean Begay (Navajo), 2007; Silver bracelet with eight rows of shaped eyes, Cippy Crazyhorse (Cochiti Pueblo), 1993; Silver bracelet inlaid with multiple stones including Kingman and Orville Jack turquoise, Raymond Yazzie (Navajo), 2012; Truck bracelet with movable tires, water barrel and squashed rabbit, Clarence Lee (Navajo), ca. 2000.
Clockwise from top: Gold butterfly with Tyrone turquoise wings and coral body, Yazzie Johnson (Navajo) and Gail Bird (Santo Domingo Pueblo/Laguna Pueblo), 2006; Gold and brown beadwork butterfly, Teri Greeves (Kiowa), 2006; Silver pin with turquoise, Perry Shorty (Navajo), 2001; Cicada of Kingman (wings) and Blue Gem (body) turquoise with coral eyes, Liz Wallace (Navajo/Maidu/Washo), 2003; Inlaid butterfly pin with wings of spiny oyster, turquoise and jet, attributed to Leo Poblano (1905-1959) (Zuni Pueblo), c. 1940s; Butterfly with Australian rhyolite wings, Lone Mountain turquoise eyes and Blue Gem turquoise body, Liz Wallace (Navajo/Maidu/Washo), 2006.
Courtesy of David Clapp
Truck bracelet with movable tires, water barrel and squashed rabbit, Clarence Lee (Navajo), ca. 2000.
Courtesy of David Clapp
Clockwise from top right: Silver stamped bracelet with 14k gold appliqué diamonds, Jennifer Curtis (Navajo), 2008; Overlay inlay silver bracelet with prominent image of a bear, Preston Monongye (Mission/Mexican) and Lee Yazzie (Navajo), early 1970s; Silver and turquoise bracelet, “In Beauty it has Become,” Darryl Dean Begay (Navajo), 2007; Silver bracelet with eight rows of shaped eyes, Cippy Crazyhorse (Cochiti Pueblo), 1993; Silver bracelet inlaid with multiple stones including Kingman and Orville Jack turquoise, Raymond Yazzie (Navajo), 2012; Truck bracelet with movable tires, water barrel and squashed rabbit, Clarence Lee (Navajo), ca. 2000.
Courtesy of David Clapp
Stamped silver spiral bracelet set with Morenci turquoise, ca. 1970s by Kenneth Begay.
Courtesy of Ben Cabaza
Cuff bracelet with coral and Lone Mountain turquoise, Kenneth Begay (Navajo), 1976.
When Ruth Schultz moved to Albuquerque from Louisiana with her husband Sidney, it was with considerable trepidation.
“She said she was a reluctant transplant, and she didn’t unpack for a year,” said Henrietta Lidchi, executive director of Santa Fe’s Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian. Then she discovered Native American art.