Four actors from the cult classic “Blood In Blood Out: Bound By Honor” reunited Saturday in Albuquerque to host a panel at the Duke City Comic Con.
The movie, which came out in 1993, was written by Jimmy Santiago Baca, who grew up and lives in New Mexico. Baca has stated that he wrote the screenplay — which focuses on Hispanic step-brothers Paco and Cruz and their biracial cousin Miklo — based on his own experiences. In the film, Paco (Benjamin Bratt) is a gangbanger-turned-narcotics officer, Cruz (Jesse Borrego) is a drug-addicted artist and Miklo (Damien Chapa) navigates life in and out of prison.
Since its release three decades ago, no other film has represented Chicano culture to the extent of "Blood In Blood Out," said Borrego, one of the panelists. He was joined onstage by Victor Rivers (Magic Mike in the film), Valente Rodriguez (Frankie) and Raymond Cruz (Chuey). Cesar Garcia, a Mexican-American actor who grew up in the East Los Angeles barrios portrayed in the film but was not in the movie, was also on the panel.
Borrego said his own life experiences helped him portray Cruz in "Blood In Blood Out." He said he was modeling his father, a musician whose herion addiction put him in prison, but who eventually got clean and got the band back together. In the film, Cruz follows a similar path.
Raymond Cruz — who later rose to fame as Tuco Salamanca in the TV series "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" — said he was also modeling family in his role as Chuey, a prison gang banger, in "Blood In Blood Out." Cruz said he could have been portraying his brothers and uncles.
Rivers, whose acting career stretches back nearly 40 years, said his most important role has been that of a father to his son, stressing the importance of breaking the cycle of violence in his family. This is also one of the major themes of "Blood In Blood Out."
The panel started with discussion of New Mexico cuisine and green chile. Cruz, Rivers and Garcia have all had roles in "Breaking Bad" or "Better Call Saul," two prominent productions filmed in Albuquerque.
Garcia said he used to spend summers in Albuquerque growing up; but he'd invariable get in trouble and his aunt would send him packing back home to Los Angeles.