Witness wait to be interviewed after a shooting occurred inside the Century Rio movie theater in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Gilbert Gallegos, director of communications Albuquerque Police Department, said two adult males were shot, one male has died from their gunshot wounds. Officers are still looking for the shooter and believe the shooting happened during a dispute.
Gilbert Gallegos, director of communications Albuquerque Police Department, gives a media update after a shooting occurred inside Theater 15 at the Century Rio movie theater in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Gallegos said two adult males were shot, one male has died from the gunshot wounds, the second male is being treated at an area hospital. Officers are still looking for the shooter and believe the shooting happened during a dispute.
Witness wait to be interviewed after a shooting occurred inside the Century Rio movie theater in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Gilbert Gallegos, director of communications Albuquerque Police Department, said two adult males were shot, one male has died from their gunshot wounds. Officers are still looking for the shooter and believe the shooting happened during a dispute.
Chancey Bush/ Journal
Gilbert Gallegos, director of communications Albuquerque Police Department, gives a media update after a shooting occurred inside Theater 15 at the Century Rio movie theater in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Gallegos said two adult males were shot, one male has died from the gunshot wounds, the second male is being treated at an area hospital. Officers are still looking for the shooter and believe the shooting happened during a dispute.
Chancey Bush/ Journal
Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater as officers respond to a shooting inside the theater located at 4901 Pan American freeway in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Chancey Bush/ Journal
Officers respond to a shooting inside the Century Rio movie theater at 4901 Pan American freeway in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Chancey Bush/ Journal
First responders on scene after a shooting occurred at the Century Rio movie theater at 4901 Pan American freeway in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Chancey Bush/ Journal
Witness sit on a curb across from the Century Rio movie theater after movie-goers were evacuated due to a shooting inside the theater in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Chancey Bush / Journal
Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater as officers respond to a shooting at 4901 Pan American freeway in Northeast Albuquerque on Sunday.
One man was killed and another wounded during a Sunday night shooting at Century Rio movie theater in Northeast Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said police responded to the theater at 4901 Pan American shortly after 9 p.m.