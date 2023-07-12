Every fall, hundreds of hot air balloons dot the early morning skies above Albuquerque.

For people who’ve lived here their entire lives, it’s a familiar sight. But not everyone stops to ponder how the balloons — or the pilots and crews who operate them — get there.

20230712-news-ballooncamp-05.jpg

20230712-news-ballooncamp-05.jpg

Haylee Eldridge laughs after campers successfully load a hot air balloon basket on a trailer in Albuquerque on Wednesday. Haylee, 13, has been…

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com