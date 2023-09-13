i-25 and mlk.JPG

A crash on southbound Interstate 25 has closed the right lane near the Martin Luther King exit, according to the Department of Transportation's website.

NMDOT advises drivers to reduce speed and use caution or seek an alternate route. 

