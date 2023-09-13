featured Wednesday traffic update: crash on I-25 causes delays By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Staff Writer Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elizabeth Tucker A crash on southbound Interstate 25 has closed the right lane near the Martin Luther King exit, according to the Department of Transportation's website. NMDOT advises drivers to reduce speed and use caution or seek an alternate route. We want to hear from you For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nmdot Albuquerque Traffic Update I-25 Afternoon Commute Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Follow Elizabeth Tucker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most clicked on Sign up now for free daily email newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. ABQJournal Daily Headlines from Albuquerque Journal Here are the top local news stories from The Albuquerque Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists