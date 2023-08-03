Whether you are looking to get into Dungeons and Dragons, need to buy a pack of Pokémon cards, or want to challenge someone to a game of Magic the Gathering, there are plenty of shops to pick from.
Here are 10 table-top gaming shops local to Albuquerque.
Ettin Games and Hobbies, Albuquerque: Join one-shot Dungeons and Dragon campaigns, feed your mini-figure addiction, pick up new and classic board games and packs of Magic: the Gathering or Pokémon cards. LOCATION: 8510 Montgomery NE, 505-503-6993 HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday
Gamers Anonymous: Buy, sell or trade new and retro games and consoles LOCATIONS: 1512-C and D Wyoming NE HOURS: Gamers Anonymous 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 505-332-0717; New Game Plus — Gaming Center 2 p.m.-10 p.m. 505-308-5755
Duke City Games runs events every day and offers Pokémon, Magic: the Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards as well as backpacks, plushies and other gamer swag. If you are looking to take your competitive game to the next level, the shop hosts regional championship qualifiers for Magic: the Gathering and Pokémon as well as casual open play events for MTG, War Hammer and Pokémon Go tournaments. LOCATION: 11130 Lomas NE, 505-340-9668 HOURS: 12 -9 p.m. Daily
Slice and Dice hosts puzzle challenges, Dungeons and Dragons and other role playing games events as well as a library of board games to chose from. A second location has just opened on the Eastside and the restaurant is doing raffles and giveaways throughout the month to celebrate. LOCATIONS: 5720 McMahon NW; 2225 Wyoming NE, 505-361-2058 HOURS: 11 a.m. -9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Noble Gaming buys and sells vintage games, consoles, movies, Magic: the Gathering, Pokémon cards and other tabletop games and accessories. In addition, the shop offers disc and Blu-ray resurfacing, battery replacements for retro game cartridges and joystick upgrades and replacement for N64 controllers. LOCATIONS: 8216 Montgomery NE, 505-858-0212; 9311 Coors NW, 505-898-0256 HOURS: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily
Artemis Games offers new tabletop games and collectables, and provides free spaces for visitors to bring their own Warhammer or Dungeons and Dragons campaigns. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. LOCATION: 1441 San Mateo NE, 505-659-7439 HOURS: Closed Monday and Tuesday; 12-10p.m. or later Wednesday-Saturday; 12-8 p.m. Sunday
Old Town Hobbies and Games has board games, trading cards, dice and other gaming accessories. The shop also buys, trades and sells single collectible cards, and hosts weekly tournaments and casual play for Pokémon, Magic: the Gathering, Dragon Ball Z, HeroClix and Dungeons & Dragons. There are also open spaces that can be booked for private board game playing, RPG events and tabletop games. LOCATION: 112 Rio Grande NW, 505-340-5651 HOURS: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Tavern of Souls Gaming focuses on Magic: the Gathering, Pokémon, Flesh and Blood, tabletop and board games. LOCATION: 10337 Constitution NE, 505-361-2703 HOURS: 1-7 p.m. Monday; 1-midnight Tuesday, Friday; 1-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday; 12-6 p.m. Sunday
Empire Board Game Library offers more than 850 board games available for renting by the hour. The cost is $4 per person per hour; $1 for seniors 65 and up; $6 per person for the duration of special events. LOCATION: 3503 Central NE, 505-232-GAME (4263) HOURS: Closed Monday; noon-10 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday; noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Twin Suns Comics and Games is owned by twin brothers Joshua and Drew Alldred and offers comic books, board games and trading card paraphernalia. Magic: the Gathering nights are hosted on Friday nights at 7 p.m. and cost $5-$15 for entry. LOCATION: 6301 Riverside Plaza NW, 505-433-9490 HOURS: Closed Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday