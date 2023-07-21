There is a crash at Gibson and San Pedro SE causing delays in all directions, drivers are advised to be on the lookout for emergency vehicles, according to our media partners at KKOB News Radio. 

Traffic updates can be heard throughout the day on the station's website.

