A crash on Interstate 40 eastbound at the Rio Grande crossing has closed the three right lanes, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation's website.

The crash on I-25 southbound at Lomas NE has been cleared.

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com

Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. 

Tags

Recommended for you