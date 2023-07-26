Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, recently collapsed after going into cardiac arrest during his basketball practice at the University of Southern California, the Associated Press reported.
Many athletes have had their careers impacted by health conditions.
8 athletes whose careers were impacted by health conditions
Emmanuel Negedu
Updated
Negedu's basketball career was cut short in the fall of 2010 when his heart condition caused him to collapse on the court.
Updated
Devon Williams
Updated
Williams didn't have a heart condition, it was a neck injury sustained during a game in the fall of 2015 that ended his career. Doctors who examined the injury discovered he had spinal stenosis, which is a narrowing of the spinal canal. The doctors advised him to end his career then and there.
Updated
Hank Gathers
Updated
Gathers died in March 1990 after collapsing on the court. He was known to have cardiac arrhythmia and was taking medication for the symptoms, but doctors believe the week before he died he had stopped taking his prescription.
Updated
Squan Singleton
Updated
Singleton started his senior season by catching COVID and developing an irregular heartbeat as a result that kept him from even practicing for two months.
Updated
Bronny James
Updated
A spokesman said medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on site at USC’s Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday morning. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit.