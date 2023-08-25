Members of Albuquerque’s American Legion Post 13 Honor Guard march on stage to compete in the medium-unit honor guard competition Friday during the state Department of Veterans Services 14th annual Fall Military Honors Burial Conference at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park in Albuquerque.
Mark Decker, left, and Lester Light, members of Shiprock Veterans of Foreign Wars 9517, stand for inspection before taking part in small-unit honor guard competition Friday at New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park in Albuquerque.
Members of Albuquerque’s American Legion Post 13 prepare for large-unit honor guard competition during the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services 14th annual Fall Military Honors Burial Conference Friday.
Jeffrey Eakman, left, receives the flag from Clemente Morales during small-unit honor guard competition Friday in Albuquerque. Eakman and Morales are members of Las Cruces' Marine Corps League El Perro Diablo Detachment 478.
Gary Williams, right, associate state director of AARP, inspects the Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard during the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services 14th annual Fall Military Honors Burial Conference in Albuquerque.
Honor guards from the Shiprock Chapter Veterans Organization, foreground, stand for the playing of taps at the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services annual conference and competition for volunteer honor guard units.
Mike Luna with Santa Fe's American Legion Post 12 plays taps during medium-unit honor guard competition Friday at New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park in Albuquerque.
A 2000 federal law ensures that every honorably discharged veteran of the United States military is buried with honor and dignity in ceremonies that include taps played on a bugle, the folding of an American flag presented to the deceased's family and sometimes a rifle volley.
More than 30 all-volunteer honor guard units provide these services in New Mexico.