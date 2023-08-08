President Joe Biden is greeted by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, bottom right, and Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan (right) shortly after landing at Kirtland Air Force Base on Tuesday.
Jon Austria/ Journal
Jon Austria/ Journal
Jon Austria/ Journal
Jon Austria/ Journal
Jon Austria/ Journal
Jon Austria/ Journal
President Joe Biden and Air Force One touched down at Kirtland Air Force Base on Tuesday evening as part of a three-state tour, during which Biden is expected to highlight what his administration sees as key policy achievements during his first term.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, all Democrats, greeted the president on the tarmac shortly after he landed at around 5 p.m. under skies still cloudy from afternoon rains. He left shortly after in a motorcade with a strong police presence. Biden will overnight in Albuquerque before continuing his tour with a public event in the state on Wednesday.