Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A Chimayo father is awaiting a court date on this coming Wednesday, three weeks after his 2-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl pills.

Santana Casias, 28, was charged with abuse of a child and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

