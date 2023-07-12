Interstate 40 westbound at Juan Tabo has reopened after a police investigation closed the roadway Wednesday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The interstate was closed around 10:30 a.m. after a pedestrian allegedly jumped from the overpass was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, said APD Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos in a statement.

