The U.S. Forest Service and the New Mexico Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Forestry Division have teamed up and are cutting hazard trees from the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon burn scar area in the Santa Fe National Forest. These dead and down trees are now available as free fuelwood for public collection with permit. These trees are along Forest Road 156 near Johnson Mesa, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. In the background is Hermit Peak.
Eddie Moore / Journal
Eddie Moore / Journal
Eddie Moore / Journal
People can pick up free firewood from the burn scars of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire with a permit.
Dead and downed trees on northern New Mexico land ravaged by wildfire has been deemed hazardous by the U.S. Forest Service and New Mexico Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Forestry Division, according to a press release by both agencies. The trees, available as firewood, have been piled along forest roads.