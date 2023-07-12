People can pick up free firewood from the burn scars of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire with a permit.

Dead and downed trees on northern New Mexico land ravaged by wildfire has been deemed hazardous by the U.S. Forest Service and New Mexico Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Forestry Division, according to a press release by both agencies. The trees, available as firewood, have been piled along forest roads.

Tell the Albuquerque Journal

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com
Albuquerque Journal reporters and editors also appreciate your story suggestions Send your suggestions here

Tags

Recommended for you