Former Gov. Bill Richardson died in his sleep Friday night at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts.

He was 75 years old. A cause was not given.

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com

Matthew Reisen covers criminal justice for the Albuquerque Journal. Follow him on Twitter at @MReisen88, call him at (505) 823-3563 or reach him via email at mreisen@abqjournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you