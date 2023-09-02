ap2//metro//prek2//Jaelyn deMaria Leary//April 5, 2005// (l-r) Governor Bill Richardson puts his handprint on a paper symbolizing the Pre-K bill being signed into law as four-year-old Logan Pelowitz looks on, waiting for his turn.
XLAT126 BC-LT--Venezuela-Imprisoned Americans-IMG-jpg BC-LT--Venezuela-Imprisoned Americans-IMG-jpg Associated Press FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson gives an interview in Yangon, Myanmar. Richardson will travel the week of July 13, 2020, to Venezuela to urge President Nicol
From left to right, Joe Skeen (U.S. House of Representatives from New Mexico's 2nd district), Steven Schiff (U.S. House of Representatives from New Mexico's 1st district), Bill Richardson (Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New Mexico's 3rd district), George H.W. Bush, Pete Domenici (US Senator from New Mexico), Jeff Bingaman (US Senator from New Mexico), Manuel Lujan Jr. (United States Secretary of the Interior, from NM). (Courtesy of Petroglyph National Monument) etrujillo@abqjournal.com Mon Jun 22 09:50:56 -0600 2020 1592841056 FILENAME: 1765352.jpg
RPML102 BC-NM--Virus Outbreak-New Mexico-IMG-jpg BC-NM--Virus Outbreak-New Mexico-IMG-jpg Associated Press Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson emerges from his office in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, March 9, 2020. Richardson is spearheading a charitable fund drive to help supply the Navajo Nation in New Mexico with personal protection and medical equipment to stem the spread of the coronavirus in cooperation with Molina Healthcare and the New Mexico Childrens Foundation. Infections have surged on the Navajo Nation where there is limited access to everything from intensive care beds to surgical masks and household drinking water. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)
HOPPES-EDDIE MOORE/JOURNAL/10-23-03 Gov. Bill Richardson speaks during a memorial service for Alice Hoppes in the Rotunda of the State Capitol. Hoppes was the director of the Office of African American Affairs and a advocate for civil rights in new Mexico.
