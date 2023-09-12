Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will enact a monthlong ban on carrying firearms — concealed or openly — in any public space in Bernalillo County and any state property in New Mexico.

The order set aside $750,000 in emergency funds to protect public safety.

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com

Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. 

Tags

Recommended for you