Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will enact a monthlong ban on carrying firearms — concealed or openly — in any public space in Bernalillo County and any state property in New Mexico.
The order set aside $750,000 in emergency funds to protect public safety.
Governor Michelle Lujan GrishamUpdated
Today, I signed an executive order declaring gun violence a public health emergency. To my fellow citizens: get loud. Step up. Demand change: from your neighbors, from your friends, from your communities, from your elected leaders. Enough is enough. More coming from me tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jOt4fv4YDC— Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 7, 2023
Archdiocese Santa FeUpdated
"The number of gun deaths we witness here is deplorable and tragic. I hope we can come together in New Mexico to address this issue." Most Rev. John C. Wester, Archbishop of Santa Fe @ABJohnCWester #gunviolence @GovMLG https://t.co/bbJniKWLg7— Archdiocese Santa Fe (@ASFOfficial) September 11, 2023
Ted LieuUpdated
I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/kOhLMtaOl2— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 9, 2023
Puesto LocoUpdated
WRONG! Some states bar open carry & require safe transport like locks & security. They don't ban the right to "keep & bear arms." Thus, they are not unconstitutional just like Lujan-Grisham's ban of open carry & unsafe transport is not unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/1ugjYrvgOv— Puesto Loco™ (@PuestoLoco) September 10, 2023
ExOklahomanSonUpdated
Gun nuts up in arms about New Mexico ban on Albuquerque are trying to tell us that bans wouldn't work anyway.— ExOklahomanSon (@ExOklahoma) September 12, 2023
The Brady bill would like a word... pic.twitter.com/ADTwey4jpd
Mayor Tim KellerUpdated
We welcome meaningful solutions and additional resources to fight crime in Albuquerque. APD is not responsible for enforcing the governor's ban, our officers will continue to enforce all criminal laws, combat gun violence, and push for needed justice in our city. https://t.co/PT1l3o2kcA— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) September 9, 2023
Elon MuskUpdated
At risk of stating what should be obvious, deliberately violating the Constitution is next-level illegal.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2023
How soon can this person be removed from office?
Joseph FoxUpdated
37 yr NYPD Chief. I know leadership. Biggest challenge for so many elected officials is most have no real management or leadership experience, skills. Worst manifestation of that is one truly knows it, and their insecurities prevent them from considering alternatives, or even…— Joseph Fox (@JoeFox) September 12, 2023
Joseph L. SanchezUpdated
Please see my response in regards to the Governor’s recent order: pic.twitter.com/JdQdu9ZXRB— Joseph L. Sanchez (@JosephSanchezNM) September 12, 2023
Diane DenishUpdated
Don’t we wish people were as outraged about kids getting killed and kids killing kids as they are about the gun ban?— Diane Denish (@DDDNM) September 12, 2023
Tim YoungUpdated
Some Sheriff's in New Mexico are refusing to enforce the Governor's gun ban... GOOD.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 12, 2023
Officer LewUpdated
BREAKING🚨: New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez says he will NOT defend the governor in several already filed lawsuits related to her 30-day gun ban. “I do not believe that the Emergency Order will have any meaningful impact on public safety…I do not believe it passes… pic.twitter.com/6YqrQF4fjv— Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) September 12, 2023