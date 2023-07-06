EnergyWorks President Douglas Campion, left, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Mitch Landrieu, senior advisor to the President of the United States tour the Morales home in La Mesa neighborhood in Albuquerque on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Homeowner Jennifer Morales talks to U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), in reflection, and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Mitch Landrieu at her home in La Mesa neighborhood in Albuquerque on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Jennifer Morales speaks with .S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Mitch Landrieu at her home in La Mesa neighborhood in Albuquerque on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Cecilia Saavedra, left, and Jennifer Morales welcome Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Mitch Landrieu, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and EnergyWorks President Douglas Campion in to their home in the La Mesa neighborhood in Albuquerque on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Jon Austria/ Journal
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) speaks to reporters inside Jennifer Morales, center, home in La Mesa neighborhood in Albuquerque on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Jon Austria/ Journal
A U.S. senator and a White House official crowded into a small family home in the International District on Thursday, where they were briefed on a $10,000 home-improvement project underway there.
It might not sound like a project that would warrant the attention of Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Mitch Landrieu, the White House's infrastructure coordinator. But the two men said there's an abundance of federal money that will soon be available for people to apply for grants to pay for electrification and weatherization home-improvement projects.