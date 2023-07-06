A U.S. senator and a White House official crowded into a small family home in the International District on Thursday, where they were briefed on a $10,000 home-improvement project underway there.

It might not sound like a project that would warrant the attention of Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Mitch Landrieu, the White House's infrastructure coordinator. But the two men said there's an abundance of federal money that will soon be available for people to apply for grants to pay for electrification and weatherization home-improvement projects.

