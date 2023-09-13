SANTA FE — The casket was draped with the New Mexico flag, and officers from various law enforcement agencies stood guard while hundreds paid their respects to former Gov. Bill Richardson at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Richardson died Sept. 1 in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts. He was 75. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe.

