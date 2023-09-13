Officers from agencies across the state stand at attention as an honor guard made up of members of the security detail of former Gov. Bill Richardson, carry his body into the Roundhouse, Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
Vesta Richardson spends a moment with the casket of her brother, former Gov. Bill Richardson, in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Gilbert Pena of Nambe Pueblo performs a traditional blessing on the casket of former Gov. Bill Richardson, who was lying in state at the state Capitol on Wednesday.
Rick Homans, the former secretary of Economic Development, kisses the casket of his former boss, Gov. Bill Richardson, on Wednesdsay.
Former Lt. Gov. Diane Denish visits the casket of former Gov. Bill Richardson on Wednesday at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. Denish served as lieutenant governor during Richardson’s administration.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and first gentleman Manny Cordova pay their respects to former Gov. Bill Richardson at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and first gentleman Manny Cordova pay their respects to former Gov. Bill Richardson on Wednesday.
Barbara Richardson is greeted by friends and family, during the lying in state for her husband former Governor Bill Richardson, in the Roundhouse, Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
Officers from agencies across the state stand at attention as pallbearers move Bill Richardson’s casket into the Roundhouse on Wednesday.
See hundreds pay respect to former Gov. Richardson at Capitol
SANTA FE — The casket was draped with the New Mexico flag, and officers from various law enforcement agencies stood guard while hundreds paid their respects to former Gov. Bill Richardson at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Richardson died Sept. 1 in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts. He was 75. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe.