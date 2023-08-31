Jay Newton-Small is CEO and founder of PlanAllies, a patient engagement software company that is personalizing how health insurers connect with their members. Previously, Jay spent a decade at Time Magazine, where she wrote nearly a dozen cover stories; and before that five years at Bloomberg News, where she covered the White House and politics. She also authored the 2016 best-selling book, “Broad Influence: How Women Are Changing the Way America Works.” She moved to New Mexico three years ago and currently calls the Northeast Heights home with her husband, two children and three dogs.
Accusations of dementia have become the new political cudgel of late, with President Joe Biden, former President Donald J. Trump, Senate Judiciary Chair Dianne Feinstein and most recently Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell all falling prey to such claims. For the second time inside a month, McConnell on Wednesday seemed unable to speak in front of journalists for a long enough period of time that his staff was forced to intercede and end the news conference. And while he has recently had a fall and concussion, critics have accused the leader of being too old to fulfill his office duties.
Setting aside the potential truth, or untruth, of the allegations, the fact is that Americans are generally living longer, and our politicians are getting older. If 2024 shapes up to be a Biden vs. Trump rematch, they will be the two oldest party nominees in history. And the average age of a member of the U.S. Senate has risen steadily over the years to 65.3 in 2023. In New Mexico, the average age in the state Legislature was 56 in 2017 and 60 in the Senate that year and, notably, members do not publish their ages on their websites.