U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., presents a Silver Star to Ramoncita Tachias, the widow of Sgt. 1st Class Roy Tachias, while son Lt. Col. Mike Tachias looks on. Roy Tachias, who died in 2021, was honored Monday for his Korean War service at a ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park.
Lt. Col. Mike Tachias, left, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Major Eugene McPeek stand as a citation is read during a medal ceremony for U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Roy Tachias Monday in Albuquerque. The Korean War veteran died in February 2021 at age 89.
Lt. Col. Mike Tachias shares a story about his late father, Sgt. 1st Class Roy Tachias, during a ceremony Monday in Albuquerque.
Lt. Col. Mike Tachias, left, and his mother, Ramoncita Tachias, listen as a citation is read during a ceremony honoring the late Sgt. 1st Class Roy Tachias on Monday in Albuquerque.
Sgt. Maj. Eugene McPeek holds Sgt. 1st Class Roy Tachias’ Silver Star during a medal presentation at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Monday.
Stories were shared, medals were handed out and a New Mexico man who earned the nickname “the one-man army” was honored.
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Roy Tachias, who died in February 2021, was honored at a ceremony on Monday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park in Albuquerque. His relatives received the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart, as well as 13 other medals and ribbons Tachias received throughout his career. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., attended the ceremony and handed the family some of the medals.