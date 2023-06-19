Medal Wild

Stories were shared, medals were handed out and a New Mexico man who earned the nickname “the one-man army” was honored.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Roy Tachias, who died in February 2021, was honored at a ceremony on Monday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park in Albuquerque. His relatives received the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart, as well as 13 other medals and ribbons Tachias received throughout his career. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., attended the ceremony and handed the family some of the medals.

Tags

Recommended for you