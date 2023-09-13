featured Previous times the governor has used a public health order From the Full coverage of executive order restricting gun rights around Albuquerque series By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Staff Writer Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham used an executive order issuing a public health emergency to restrict New Mexicans' ability to carry a gun — openly or concealed — in Bernalillo County.Lujan Grisham has been using public health emergency executive orders since 2020 mainly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 12 executive orders from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sign SB-10, a bill to repeal an old abortion ban. She also signed HB-11, a pandemic relief bill that would authorize about $200 million in small business grants, moments later in the cabinet room of her office Friday, February 26, 2021.Executive order 2020-004, signed March 11, 2020, was the first public health order aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19. It was initially set to last for a period of 30 days, with the stipulation that it could be renewed or extended as the governor saw fit. Executive order 2020-007, signed March 15, 2020, authorized up to $750,000 in emergency disaster relief funding for the Department of Homeland Security to assist in and coordinate relief efforts during the statewide public health emergency. Eddie Moore New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham receives her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Deanne Tapia, a RN with the New Mexico Public Health Office in Santa Fe, during a vaccination event held in the gym at Desert Sage Academy in Santa Fe, Friday March 26, 2021. Executive order 2020-008 signed March 15, 2020 authorized emergency funds up to $750,000 for the Department of Health to provide mitigation, assistance and relief efforts.Executive order 2020-009, also signed March 15, 2020, authorized emergency funds up to $750,000 for the Public Education Department to assist in relief efforts during school closures. Eddie Moore Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, with Secretary of Economic Development Alicia Keys, left, and Superintendent of the Regulation, Licensing Department Linda Trujillo, right, and others holds a news conference to talk about increasing economic opportunities and reducing bureaucracy for small businesses in the state. This is in the Governor's Office Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Executive order 2020-010, signed March 15, 2020, authorized emergency funds up to $750,000 for the Children, Youth and Families Department to assist in relief efforts during school closures.Executive order 2020-011, signed March 25, 2020, authorized emergency funds up to $750,000 for the National Guard to provide humanitarian assistance during the public health emergency. Eddie Moore Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham answers a question about when she will get the legislature to allocate federal money after the Supreme Court agreed with senators who argued she has to go through them. This was during a news conference in her office Wednesday November 17, 2021.Executive order 2020-019 authorized emergency funds up to $750,000 for the Aging and Long-term Services Department to assist in relief efforts for COVID-19.In 2021 the governor used the executive order power to renew the 2020-004 executive order 14 times over the year. Eddie Moore Intel plans to invest 3.5 Billion dollars in the Rio Rancho facility. The announcement was made Monday morning at a press conference on the Itel campus off rt 528. Pictured from left to right are: NM Senator Martin Heinrich NM Senator Ben Ray Lujan and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham greeting each other at the beginning of the event. Sr. Vice President at Intel. Rio Rancho, New Mexico. May 3, 2021.Executive order 2022-117, signed Aug. 12, 2022, was the fifth amended order requiring state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested regularly. Executive order 2022-165, signed Dec. 9, 2022, was another extension of order 2020-004 through Jan. 6, 2023. ROBERTO E. ROSALES Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talks about their wins and losses during a news conference after the end of the 2022 legislative session Thursday, Febrary 17, 2022. Executive order 2023-001, signed Jan. 6, 2023, renewed order 2020-004 through Feb. 3, 2023.Executive order 2023-017, signed Feb. 3, 2023, renewed order 2020-004 through March 3, 2023, and was the last time the order was renewed. Eddie Moore We want to hear from you For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Previous Next More in Full coverage of executive order restricting gun rights around Albuquerque (4 of 13) AG says he can't defend gov.'s health order on firearms Read more Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Follow Elizabeth Tucker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 