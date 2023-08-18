Federal investigators said a hot air balloon pilot’s use of “impairing, illicit drugs” contributed to his crashing into power lines and killing himself and four others on board on the West Side. 

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report Wednesday, more than two years after the June 26, 2021 crash that killed longtime balloon pilot Nick Meleski, 62, Susan and John Montoya, 65 and 61, and Martin and Mary Martinez, 62 and 59.

Report_WPR21FA242_103347_8_18_2023 2_51_29 PM by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

