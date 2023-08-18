The envelope from the balloon lands in a neighborhood near Unser and Eucariz SW following of the fatal crash at Unser and Central SW. Photographed on Saturday June 26, 2021. Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal
Susan Montoya, 65, and John Montoya, 61, were two of the five people killed in a hot-air balloon crash near Unser and Central SW on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Flowers and candles are left by mourners at the scene of the June 26, 2021 fatal Balloon crash at Unser and Central SW.
Mary Martinez, 59, and Martin Martinez, 62, were killed along with three other in a hot-air balloon crash near Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
In an undated phot, Nick Meleski pilots a balloon during the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival in India. (Courtesy of Benedict Savio)
Pilot Ursula Richards, left comforts fellow pilot Buzz Biernacki at the scene of the fatal Balloon crash at Unser and Central SW. Photographed on Saturday June 26, 2021.
Federal investigators said a hot air balloon pilot’s use of “impairing, illicit drugs” contributed to his crashing into power lines and killing himself and four others on board on the West Side.
The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report Wednesday, more than two years after the June 26, 2021 crash that killed longtime balloon pilot Nick Meleski, 62, Susan and John Montoya, 65 and 61, and Martin and Mary Martinez, 62 and 59.