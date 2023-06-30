Officers fatally shot a stabbing suspect and in the process also shot two bystanders — injuring one of them seriously — near a bus stop Thursday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Deputy Chief Mike Smathers of the Albuquerque Police Department said in a 3 a.m. briefing that the suspect was trying to stab the bystanders, two men, when officers opened fire.

Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. 

Tags

Recommended for you