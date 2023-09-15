{span}{span}Demonstrators march on Central Avenue to The Clyde Hotel during the Climate Strike march and rally, organized by the Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, protesting the “Building an Advanced Energy Ecosystem in New Mexico” conference in Downtown Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. {/span}{/span}
Demonstrators listen to speakers outside The Clyde Hotel during the Climate Strike march and rally, organized by the Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, protesting the "Building an Advanced Energy Ecosystem in New Mexico" conference.
Demonstrators listen to speakers and performances outside The Clyde Hotel during the Climate Strike march and rally, organized by the Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, protesting the "Building an Advanced Energy Ecosystem in New Mexico" conference.
The state’s first-ever comprehensive conference on “Building an Advanced Energy Ecosystem in New Mexico” opened Thursday morning at the Clyde Hotel in Downtown Albuquerque. It is bringing together scientists, researchers and energy industry representatives from across the state to discuss effective ways to decarbonize New Mexico’s economy.
The two-day event, which includes presentations and panels discussions on a range of energy-related issues, plus keynote speeches by policymakers, aims to bring the local community together in a collaborative sharing of ideas and knowledge, according to the organizers.